    TRADEWINDS 24 participants conduct full mission profile with active shooter and public order scenarios [Image 4 of 17]

    TRADEWINDS 24 participants conduct full mission profile with active shooter and public order scenarios

    BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Lee 

    U.S. Army South

    Members of the Barbados Police Service equip tactical riot gear at Kensington Oval, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:22
    Location: BRIDGETOWN, BB
    This work, TRADEWINDS 24 participants conduct full mission profile with active shooter and public order scenarios [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stadium
    Barbados
    Active Shooter
    Public Order
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24

