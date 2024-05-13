Sgt. Karinna Matthews, a nurse with the 328th Field Hospital, poses aboard a Mexican navy AS565 MBe Panther before flying to Pelican Coast Guard Station on May 11, 2024 during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24). TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Courtesy photo)
This work, In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24
