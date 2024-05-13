Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24

    PARAGON ARMY BASE, BARBADOS

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    U.S. Army South

    Sgt. Karinna Matthews, a nurse with the 328th Field Hospital poses for a photo during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Paragon Army Base in Christ Church, Barbados, on May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Emily Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:24
    Photo ID: 8412104
    VIRIN: 240515-A-HF218-2410
    Resolution: 4342x3304
    Size: 1022.52 KB
    Location: PARAGON ARMY BASE, BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24
    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24
    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR
    Allied Partners
    Faces of Tradewinds
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT