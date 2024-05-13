Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 2 of 3]

    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24

    PARAGON ARMY BASE, BARBADOS

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    U.S. Army South

    Sgt. Karinna Matthews, a nurse with the 328th Field Support Hospital (FSH), 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)l navigates a helicopter during her time as a student at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah. Her experience as a civilian pilot allowed her to connect with aviators from partner nations. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:24
    Photo ID: 8412105
    VIRIN: 240515-A-HF218-2873
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 853.64 KB
    Location: PARAGON ARMY BASE, BB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24
    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24
    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    In the air and across cultures: Army Reserves Nurse connects with partner nations at TRADEWINDS 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR
    Allied Partners
    Faces of Tradewinds
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT