Special Operations and Interagency SWAT display cooperation during active shooter drill at TRADEWINDS 24

Members of the Barbados Police Service, tactical response unit, conduct an active shooter drill during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Barbados, May 14, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

