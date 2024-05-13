Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations and Interagency SWAT display cooperation during active shooter drill at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 7 of 12]

    Special Operations and Interagency SWAT display cooperation during active shooter drill at TRADEWINDS 24

    BARBADOS

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Army South

    Members of the Barbados Defence Force, provide security during a simulated protest during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Barbados, May 14, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 19:36
    Photo ID: 8410374
    VIRIN: 240514-M-TU094-1296
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.48 MB
    Location: BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Enduring Promise
    TW24
    LSGE24

