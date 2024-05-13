Members of the Barbados Police Service, tactical response unit, conduct room clearing drills during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Barbados Police Service Station A, Barbados, May 14, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 19:36
|Photo ID:
|8410370
|VIRIN:
|240514-M-TU094-1053
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.96 MB
|Location:
|BB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Operations and Interagency SWAT display cooperation during active shooter drill at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT