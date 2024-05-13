Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legal Services Support Team unit photo

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Legal Services Support Team, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, pose for a unit photo at Victory Field, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2024. The mission of LSST is to provide professional and efficient legal services to active-duty personnel, retired personnel, dependents and spouses in Twentynine Palms, as well as the surrounding area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

