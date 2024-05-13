U.S. Marines with Legal Services Support Team, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, pose for a unit photo at Victory Field, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2024. The mission of LSST is to provide professional and efficient legal services to active-duty personnel, retired personnel, dependents and spouses in Twentynine Palms, as well as the surrounding area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:16 Photo ID: 8410273 VIRIN: 240513-M-PG000-1020 Resolution: 4603x3069 Size: 9.75 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legal Services Support Team unit photo [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.