U.S. Marines with Legal Services Support Team, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, pose for a unit photo at Victory Field, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2024. The mission of LSST is to provide professional and efficient legal services to active-duty personnel, retired personnel, dependents and spouses in Twentynine Palms, as well as the surrounding area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8410273
|VIRIN:
|240513-M-PG000-1020
|Resolution:
|4603x3069
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Legal Services Support Team unit photo [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT