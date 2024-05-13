Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Commander: Dominance in electromagnetic spectrum is not optional [Image 3 of 3]

    ACC Commander: Dominance in electromagnetic spectrum is not optional

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, command chief of Air Combat Command, receives a brief from the 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron’s pod shop team during a tour of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing by the ACC Command Team at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2024. The pods are used in testing mission data files that allow aircraft to sense, identify, locate, and counter electronic warfare threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

