ACC Commander: Dominance in electromagnetic spectrum is not optional

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, command chief of Air Combat Command, receives a brief from the 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron’s pod shop team during a tour of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing by the ACC Command Team at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2024. The pods are used in testing mission data files that allow aircraft to sense, identify, locate, and counter electronic warfare threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

