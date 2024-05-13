ACC Commander: Dominance in electromagnetic spectrum is not optional

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Jason Vollmer, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group senior enlisted leader, during his tour of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2024. The mission of the 350th SWW is to deliver adaptive and cutting-edge electromagnetic spectrum capabilities that provide the warfighter a tactical and strategic competitive advantage and freedom to attack, maneuver, and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

