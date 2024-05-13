U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command and his wife, Cindy Wilsbach, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, command chief of ACC, and his wife, Dr. Doniel Wolfe, listen to an introduction brief about the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing during a wing tour at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 10, 2024. The ACC Command Team visited Eglin to learn more about the 350th SWW and the 53rd Wing’s missions to provide combat capabilities to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|04.10.2024
|05.16.2024 12:13
|8409018
|240410-F-DT029-1085
|5830x3879
|1.06 MB
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|1
|0
ACC Commander: Dominance in electromagnetic spectrum is not optional
