588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Brian D. Gilbert passes the battalion guidon to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin L. Washkowiak, incoming commander of the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division from Ft. Carson, Colorado, in Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 15, 2024. A change of command ceremony is an important event in military tradition, symbolizing the transfer of command and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000

multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William China)

