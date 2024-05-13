Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command

    POLAND

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. William China 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Col. Brian D. Gilbert passes the battalion guidon to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin L. Washkowiak, incoming commander of the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division from Ft. Carson, Colorado, in Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 15, 2024. A change of command ceremony is an important event in military tradition, symbolizing the transfer of command and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.

    DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000
    multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William China)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8408742
    VIRIN: 240515-A-QS731-7810
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SGT William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command
    588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command
    588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command
    588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT