588th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Reserve story by Staff Sgt. Fatima Konteh



DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, Poland - The 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division from Ft. Carson, Colorado, welcomed incoming commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin L. Washkowiak and bid farewell to outgoing commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Latoya M. Manzey, in Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 15, 2024.



Manzey took command of the 588th BEB, 3/4th ABCT, in June of 2022 at the same location in Poland, where she is now renouncing her duties to the new commander.



“As I relinquish command, I am filled with a mix of emotions: pride in our accomplishments, gratitude for your steadfast loyalty, and sadness to leave such a group of exceptional teammates,” said Manzey.



“The 588th BEB, as a military organization, whether in garrison or forward deployed, it is important to maintain military customs and traditions.”



The change of command is a ceremony that is esteemed with tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the unit’s colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the unit.



“Having a change of command here in theater shows our partners that we are committed to the mission; it shows continuity within our battalion and continuity within our mission,” stated Washkowiak.



He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and received his commission into the U.S. Corps of Engineers in 2006. Washkowiak is excited to return to the organization. In this new role as senior leader, he awaits what the Soldiers will accomplish as they finish their deployment in Poland.



“To the LoneStar Soldiers standing in front of us, continue to perform your best as we assure our partners and deter potential adversaries,” said Washkowiak. “Iron strong, steadfast and loyal, LoneStar six on the net.”



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000

multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. William China)

