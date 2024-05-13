ACC updates AMC leader on contracting priorities

Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Saorrono (far left) and Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler welcome Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan to Army Contracting Command headquarters May 10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Mohan is the Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and AMC acting commanding general, Beeler is the ACC commanding general, and Saorrono is the ACC command sergeant major.

