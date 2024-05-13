ACC updates AMC leader on contracting priorities

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Saorrono (far left) and Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler welcome...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Saorrono (far left) and Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler welcome Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan to Army Contracting Command headquarters May 10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Mohan is the Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and AMC acting commanding general, Beeler is the ACC commanding general, and Saorrono is the ACC command sergeant major. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (May 16, 2024) – Army Contracting Command leaders gathered to provide an acquisition update to the Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting AMC commanding general on May 10.



Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, the ACC commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Saorrono, the ACC command sergeant major, Dan Gallagher, the ACC deputy to the commander, along with Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command commanding general, and ACC contracting center directors and staff members provided the update brief to Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan.



Mohan and Beeler took time at the beginning to recognize ACC’s most important resource; its people, eight ACC professionals whose hard work and dedication to the mission enable continued success worldwide. Those recognized were:

- Sheung Li from MICC-Fort Stewart, Georgia;

- Kelly Modlin from ACC-Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland;

- Kelly Costello of ACC-Detroit Arsenal;

- Sean Kelly from ACC-New Jersey;

- Fran Fierko of ACC-Orlando, Florida;

- Andrea Dixon from ACC-Redstone Arsenal;

- Anna Whitcomb of ACC-Rock Island, Illinois; and

- Maj. Andrew Umstead from the 413th Contracting Support Brigade at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



“The men and women of ACC continue to deliver the power of Army contracting to WIN – every day, anywhere, and every time! Through predictive contracting support, we enable global precision sustainment across the spectrum of conflict,” said Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, the ACC commanding general. “From factory to foxhole, we remain dedicated to the warfighter, ensuring they have the material, weapons systems, and equipment they need to deliver combat ready formations to fight and win.”



Mohan congratulated each ACC award winner and encouraged the ACC leaders, present and virtual, to continue to motivate and develop their workforce to provide excellent contracting results for the Army.



ACC briefed Mohan on contracting precision and effects – providing quality and exact contract solutions to meet the Army’s needs, on time and within budget, and how the headquarters and subordinate commands remain nested with Army and AMC priorities and requirements to enable the Army of 2030.



During this time of budget and fiscal concerns, Mohan encouraged the ACC enterprise to look at what we need to stop doing so we can invest in the tasks that need to be done. He also spoke about the importance of being able to mitigate and manage risk.



“Our Army always wants supplies and equipment faster and cheaper, but the accountability piece is something I think we need to drive.” Mohan said. “I’m really interested in your initiatives to educate the field in requirements determination and generation. That’s where it all starts. The key to getting the right equipment is getting the requirement right. When commanders get involved in requirements determination and fully understand what is being paid for then we can control cost.”



ACC reinforced its commitment to fostering a diverse and professional workforce that enables an agile and innovative contracting enterprise driving transformation worldwide. Utilizing congressional authorities and creative contracting strategies, ACC builds enduring advantages for the DOD by maximizing enterprise solutions in acquiring equipment and services more efficiently and mitigate risk to mission with proper contractor oversight after award.



ACC remains dedicated to delivering results. By creating a Digital Capabilities Contracting Center of Excellence, leaders at ACC-Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland are reimagining contracting for digital requirements to accelerate the Army’s ability to deliver critical software capabilities iteratively and continuously, streamlining the acquisition process and getting capability to the point of need faster.



“ACC has led (the contracting) space for years and your team is really capable,” Mohan added. “You have your hands in everything from recruiting to ammunitions to future software needed for the Army. You’re very good at giving us feedback and helping us think through these complex problems.”



About Army Contracting Command

The Army Contracting Command is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. From food and clothing to bullets and bombs; from tanks and trucks to boats and aircraft; from Soldiers' weapons to the installations where they work and live with their families, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC supports Army readiness and modernization by using best practices and expert-level oversight to provide warfighters with premier contracting support. The command accomplishes its global operational missions with a professional workforce of Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, foreign local nationals and contractors at more than 100 locations worldwide.