Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan and Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler applaud Army Contracting Command outstanding performers during the acquisition update to the Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and AMC acting commanding general May 10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Beeler is the ACC commanding general.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:40 Photo ID: 8408435 VIRIN: 240510-A-CZ274-1001 Resolution: 2310x1235 Size: 750.3 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC updates AMC leader on contracting priorities [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.