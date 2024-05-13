U.S. Army Paratroopers get in formation to run with guidons during an 82nd Airborne Division battalion run on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 5, 2024. The 82nd Airborne Division is composed of four brigade combat teams, a combat aviation brigade, and various support groups. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller)

