82nd Airborne Division battalion run

82nd Airborne Division Second Brigade Combat Team partakes in a battalion run on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on April 5, 2024. Battalion runs are a morale-building activity as they help promote unit cohesion, physical fitness, and teamwork among Paratroopers within the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller)

