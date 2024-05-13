82nd Airborne Division battalion run

82nd Airborne Division Second Brigade Combat Team partakes in a battalion run on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on April 5, 2024. Battalion runs are a morale-building activity as they help promote unit cohesion, physical fitness, and teamwork among Paratroopers within the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller)
