    82nd Airborne Division battalion run [Image 7 of 7]

    82nd Airborne Division battalion run

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller 

    82nd Airborne Division

    82nd Airborne Division Second Brigade Combat Team partakes in a battalion run on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on April 5, 2024. Battalion runs are a morale-building activity as they help promote unit cohesion, physical fitness, and teamwork among Paratroopers within the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8408371
    VIRIN: 240404-A-PE102-7753
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division battalion run [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Nicole Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

