Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD Training [Image 6 of 6]

    MWD Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Moran, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and 31st SFS military working dog Uram pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2024. Team building exercises for the duo are an integral part in building team cohesion and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8408341
    VIRIN: 240515-F-PB738-1081
    Resolution: 3225x4837
    Size: 482.37 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWD Training
    MWD Training
    MWD Training
    MWD Training
    MWD Training
    MWD Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Aviano
    K9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT