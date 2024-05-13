MWD Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Moran, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and 31st SFS military working dog Uram pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2024. Team building exercises for the duo are an integral part in building team cohesion and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

