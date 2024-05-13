MWD Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Moran, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and 31st SFS military working dog Uram overcome an obstacle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2024. Moran and Uram work together to patrol the base and conduct random antiterrorism measures to ensure the base and its populace are safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

