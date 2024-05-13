MWD Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Moran, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, rewards 31st SFS military working dog Uram for completing an obstacle course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2024. Team building exercises for the duo are an integral part in building team cohesion and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT