    CSM Bell Assumes Responsibility of 2nd MDTF in Germany [Image 6 of 8]

    CSM Bell Assumes Responsibility of 2nd MDTF in Germany

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Patrick C. Moffett, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Commander, passes the 2nd MDTF colors to incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler E. Bell, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, Clay Kaserne, Germany, May 13, 2024. The 2nd MDTF is the centerpiece for Army transformation change and designed from the ground up to maneuver to and maintain positions of relative advantage across multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 04:00
    Photo ID: 8408102
    VIRIN: 240513-A-YQ762-1039
    Resolution: 5000x4000
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Bell Assumes Responsibility of 2nd MDTF in Germany [Image 8 of 8], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

