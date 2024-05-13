CSM Bell Assumes Responsibility of 2nd MDTF in Germany

U.S. Army Col. Patrick C. Moffett, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Commander, left, and incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler E. Bell, sit during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne, Germany, May 13, 2024. The 2nd MDTF is the centerpiece for Army transformation change and designed from the ground up to maneuver to and maintain positions of relative advantage across multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

