CSM Bell Assumes Responsibility of 2nd MDTF in Germany

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, hands flowers to a family member during an assumption of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler E. Bell at Clay Kaserne, Germany, May 13, 2024. The 2nd MDTF is the centerpiece for Army transformation change and designed from the ground up to maneuver to and maintain positions of relative advantage across multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

