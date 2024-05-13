8th TSC Commanders Corner LANPAC 24

U.S. Army Col. Margaret L. McGunegle, brigade commander of the 130th Engineer Brigade, answers questions about her brigade's unique capabilities in the Pacific theater at Waikiki, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. Land Forces Pacific allows the military to highlight their vital role in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)
