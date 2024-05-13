U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, answers questions about his command's unique capabilities in the Pacific theater at Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. Land Forces Pacific allows the military to highlight their vital role in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 22:22 Photo ID: 8407639 VIRIN: 240515-A-JL197-1146 Resolution: 6744x4496 Size: 1.89 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th TSC Commanders Corner LANPAC 24 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.