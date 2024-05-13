8th TSC Commanders Corner LANPAC 24

Commanding General of 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, and leaders from 130th Engineer Brigade and 8th Military Police Brigade, answer questions about their unique capabilities in the Pacific theater during Land Forces Pacific Symposium 2024 Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. LANPAC allows the military to highlight their vital role in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)
