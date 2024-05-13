Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Derek Cobb 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Natalie Orrick, assigned to the 129th Transportation Company out of New Century, Kansas, explains the M1070A1 truck tractor to an attendee at the Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH) Armed Forces Day celebration at New Century Airport, in Gardner, Kansas, May 4. FISH held its 9th annual Armed Forces Day celebration to recruit, retain, and honor service members. (US Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb)

    Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley Speaks at FISH Armed Forces Day

