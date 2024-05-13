Commanding General of the 451 Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley speaks at the Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH) Armed Forces Day celebration at New Century Airport, in Gardner, Kansas, May 4. FISH held its 9th annual Armed Forces Day celebration to recruit, retain, and honor service members. (US Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 22:00 Photo ID: 8407637 VIRIN: 240504-A-FU399-7997 Resolution: 1400x933 Size: 892.11 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FISH Armed Forces Day Celebration [Image 16 of 16], by CPT Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.