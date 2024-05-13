Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley Speaks at FISH Armed Forces Day

Photo By Capt. Derek Cobb | The attendees interact with military and civil service vehicles on display at the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Derek Cobb | The attendees interact with military and civil service vehicles on display at the Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH) Armed Forces Day celebration at New Century Airport, in Gardner, Kansas, May 4. FISH held its 9th annual Armed Forces Day celebration to recruit, retain, and honor service members. (US Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb) see less | View Image Page

GARDNER, Kansas – The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley, spoke was a keynote speaker at an Armed Forces Day event held to salute, recruit, and retain military personnel at the New Century Airport on May 4.



The Armed Forces Day event was hosted by Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH) an organization whose task and purpose is to serve both prior and current military members and their Families. Paul Chapa, founder and chairman of the organization, said this was the ninth iteration of this annual event.



“It started in a humble parking lot in Overland Park, Kansas, with only 600 people in attendance. Now it’s in the thousands,” Chapa said, “Much has changed but our theme remains the same: Recruit—Retain—Recognize. As someone who did not serve, I know full well that Freedom is not free. Showing our support is the least we can do. This free, open to the public event is designed to stir the spirit of patriotism and service to our nation.”

Peasley interacted with Gold Star Parents, Vietnam veterans, and one 98-year-old, WWII veteran in attendance. The WWII veteran was Richard Yunghans who was a waist gunner who flew missions on B17s and B24s during the war.



“I would like to thank Friends in Service of Heroes for hosting this event and supporting military members and their Families,” Peasley said. “I sincerely thank every service member and Family member in attendance today for your service and your sacrifices. I encourage service members from each branch to share their stories to inspire the next generation and help develop our junior enlisted and officers.”



The 129th Transportation Company out of New Century, Kansas supported the event by providing military vehicles for static display. A U.S. Army tank transporter, Humvee, and a light medium tactical vehicle (LMTV) were available for attendees to interact with and take photos. Master Sgt. Shawn Larnach, Sgt. 1st Class James Tillery, Staff Sgt. Natalie Orrick and Staff Sgt. Dean Bezingue were available to answer questions about the vehicles and their military occupations.



Armed Forces Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. Armed Forces Week begins on the second Saturday of May and ends on the third Sunday of May. Because of their unique training schedules, National Guard and Reserve units may celebrate Armed Forces Day/Week over any period in May.



To learn more about Armed Forces Day visit:

https://afd.defense.gov/History/