    WCAP Soldier-Athlete Sgt. 1st Class Joss aims to medal at Paralympics [Image 2 of 2]

    WCAP Soldier-Athlete Sgt. 1st Class Joss aims to medal at Paralympics

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    WCAP Soldier-Athlete John Wayne Joss III, who competed in his first Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, has flourished since joining Army WCAP in 2017 after nine years with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. Joss recently qualified for his third Paralympics. (Photo by Brittany Nelson, USA Shooting)

