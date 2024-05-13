Sgt. 1st Class John Wayne Joss III, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, finished second in the R6 50m Rifle Prone SH1 during the U.S. Paralympic Trials- Shooting Part Three on April 26 in Talladega, Alabama, that qualified him for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nate Garcia)
WCAP Soldier-Athlete Sgt. 1st Class Joss aims to medal at Paralympics
