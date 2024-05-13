354th Airmen clean the flightline

U.S. Air Force Capt. Faith Hirschmann, 354th Fighter Wing chief of public affairs, picks up a piece of trash on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 10, 2024. Foreign object debris walks, or “FOD walks” serve as a way to clean up the flightline of any foreign objects, while also giving Airmen a break from their day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

Date Taken: 05.10.2024
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US