U.S. Air Force Capt. Faith Hirschmann, 354th Fighter Wing chief of public affairs, picks up a piece of trash on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 10, 2024. Foreign object debris walks, or “FOD walks” serve as a way to clean up the flightline of any foreign objects, while also giving Airmen a break from their day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8407391
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-SH339-1112
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th Airmen clean the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
