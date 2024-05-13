354th Airmen clean the flightline

Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing walk the flightline looking for foreign object debris at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 10, 2024. Foreign object debris walks, or “FOD walks” serve as a way to clean up the flightline of any foreign objects, while also giving Airmen a break from their day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

