Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th Airmen clean the flightline [Image 2 of 5]

    354th Airmen clean the flightline

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing walk the flightline looking for foreign object debris at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 10, 2024. Foreign object debris walks, or “FOD walks” serve as a way to clean up the flightline of any foreign objects, while also giving Airmen a break from their day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8407386
    VIRIN: 240510-F-SH339-1057
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 785.22 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th Airmen clean the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th Airmen clean the flightline
    354th Airmen clean the flightline
    354th Airmen clean the flightline
    354th Airmen clean the flightline
    354th Airmen clean the flightline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flightline
    FOD walk
    354th Fighter Wing
    354th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT