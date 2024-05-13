Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing walk the flightline looking for foreign object debris at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 10, 2024. Foreign object debris walks, or “FOD walks” serve as a way to clean up the flightline of any foreign objects, while also giving Airmen a break from their day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8407386
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-SH339-1057
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|785.22 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th Airmen clean the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
