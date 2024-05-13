Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region holds a luncheon for military caregivers

Capt. Brittany Wooten, U.S. Army chaplain, gives the invocation during Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region (SRB-NCR)'s Military Caregiver Luncheon in the USO on Naval Support Activity Bethesda in Bethesda, Maryland, May 9, 2024. SRB-NCR provides leadership, complex case management, and comprehensive transition planning in support of wounded, ill or injured Soldiers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024