Col. Elizabeth Cain, Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region (SRB-NCR)'s commanding officer, speaks during SRB-NCR's Military Caregiver Luncheon in the USO on Naval Support Activity Bethesda in Bethesda, Maryland, May 9, 2024. SRB-NCR provides leadership, complex case management, and comprehensive transition planning in support of wounded, ill or injured Soldiers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8406713
|VIRIN:
|240509-N-FH905-1013
|Resolution:
|5163x3447
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region holds a luncheon for military caregivers [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
