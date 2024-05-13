Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region holds a luncheon for military caregivers [Image 2 of 8]

    Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region holds a luncheon for military caregivers

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A Soldier performs the national anthem during Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region (SRB-NCR)'s Military Caregiver Luncheon in the USO on Naval Support Activity Bethesda in Bethesda, Maryland, May 9, 2024. SRB-NCR provides leadership, complex case management, and comprehensive transition planning in support of wounded, ill or injured Soldiers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:28
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    TAGS

    USO
    Walter Reed
    Bethesda
    Military Caregiver
    SRB-NCR

