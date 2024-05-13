Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2]

    DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson delivers a presentation for non-commissioned officers during her site visit to Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 10:59
    Photo ID: 8406173
    VIRIN: 240514-O-QA097-9540
    Resolution: 5952x4256
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DHA Director visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DHA #AcrossTheMHS #NavyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT