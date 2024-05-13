Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Director visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 1 of 2]

    DHA Director visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Defense Health Agency Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland speaks with Naval Hospital Jacksonville Director Capt. Sharon House and other leadership from Behavioral Health during a visit.

    DHA Director visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    #DHA #AcrossTheMHS #NavyMedicine

