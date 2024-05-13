USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.

Exhibitors set up for the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) annual conference, Raleigh, North Carolina, May 14, 2024. Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity are attending SOMA to showcase the current top-tier medical development programs managed by the organization. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland, is comprised of four Project Management Offices. Coordinating with DoD, non-DoD and government stakeholders, team members from the individual PMOs work to develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

