Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C. [Image 3 of 8]

    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Investigational use Freeze-Dried Plasma sits on display at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity booth as part of the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) annual conference, Raleigh, North Carolina, May 14, 2024. The USAMMDA team members are attending SOMA to showcase the current top-tier medical development programs managed by the organization. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland, is comprised of four Project Management Offices. Coordinating with DoD, non-DoD and government stakeholders, team members from the individual PMOs work to develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 10:58
    Photo ID: 8406165
    VIRIN: 240514-A-PJ332-2043
    Resolution: 2900x1933
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C. [Image 8 of 8], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.
    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.
    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.
    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.
    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.
    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.
    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.
    USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    modernization
    medical development
    SOMA
    USAMMDA
    special operations medical association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT