Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity wait for the opening of the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) annual conference, Raleigh, North Carolina, May 14, 2024. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland, is comprised of four Project Management Offices. Coordinating with DoD, non-DoD and government stakeholders, team members from the individual PMOs work to develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 10:58 Photo ID: 8406157 VIRIN: 240514-A-XH454-2077 Resolution: 1887x1258 Size: 1.68 MB Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C. [Image 8 of 8], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.