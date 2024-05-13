Col. Christopher Costello, Commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard presents his coin to Col. Stuart James, the First Army Senior Regular Army Advisor to the Pennsylvania National Guard. Col James instructed the Independence Brigade on Engagement-Area Development.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2014 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 20:57 Photo ID: 8404955 VIRIN: 140726-A-ZG841-6519 Resolution: 3520x2515 Size: 970.76 KB Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.