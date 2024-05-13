Col. Christopher Costello, Commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard presents his coin to Col. Stuart James, the First Army Senior Regular Army Advisor to the Pennsylvania National Guard. Col James instructed the Independence Brigade on Engagement-Area Development.
This work, Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG
