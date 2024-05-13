Col. Stuart James, the First Army Senior Regular Army Advisor to the Pennsylvania National Guard. Col James instructed the Independence Brigade on Engagement-Area Development. The independence Brigade is currently preparing for a mobilization to the Joint Multinational Training Center to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
(Photo by Maj. Cory M. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 20:57
|Photo ID:
|8404952
|VIRIN:
|140726-A-ZG841-5822
|Resolution:
|4499x3213
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
