Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG

Col. Stuart James, the First Army Senior Regular Army Advisor to the Pennsylvania National Guard. Col James instructed the Independence Brigade on Engagement-Area Development. The independence Brigade is currently preparing for a mobilization to the Joint Multinational Training Center to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

(Photo by Maj. Cory M. Johnson)

