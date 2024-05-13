Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG [Image 2 of 3]

    Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2014

    Photo by Capt. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    Col. Christopher Costello Commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard introduces Col. Stuart James, the First Army Senior Regular Army Advisor to the Pennsylvania National Guard. The independence Brigade is currently preparing for a mobilization to the Joint Multinational Training Center to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2014
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 20:57
    Photo ID: 8404954
    VIRIN: 140726-A-ZG841-4590
    Resolution: 4117x2940
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

