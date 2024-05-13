Col. Christopher Costello Commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard introduces Col. Stuart James, the First Army Senior Regular Army Advisor to the Pennsylvania National Guard. The independence Brigade is currently preparing for a mobilization to the Joint Multinational Training Center to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2014 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 20:57 Photo ID: 8404954 VIRIN: 140726-A-ZG841-4590 Resolution: 4117x2940 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence Brigade Prepares for JMTG [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.