A child from the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona, wears pilot equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 10, 2024. Children that participate in Davis-Monthan’s Pilot for a Day program are able to wear and use pilot attire and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

