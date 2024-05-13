Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilot for a day [Image 3 of 5]

    Pilot for a day

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Pilot shows the cockpit of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 10, 2024. The 355th wing kicked off ‘Pilot for a day’ after several years inactive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8404941
    VIRIN: 240510-F-AR459-7943
    Resolution: 3515x2339
    Size: 492.12 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot for a day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

