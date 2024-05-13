Pilot for a day

A U.S. Air Force pilot and a child from the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona, operate an A-10 Thunderbolt II flight simulator at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 10, 2024. DM and the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona partnered up to show children with illnesses what pilots go through on a day to day basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

