U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Figueroa, middle, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineer, briefs members of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce leadership program on a C-5M Super Galaxy during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2024. During the tour, members visited various locations such as the air traffic control tower, Phoenix Spark, a C-5M Super Galaxy static display and the 60th Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8404607
|VIRIN:
|240509-F-OY799-1096
|Resolution:
|6928x4624
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Vacaville Program members tour Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leadership Vacaville Program members tour Travis AFB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT